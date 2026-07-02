Manchester City ready to pay €120 million to sign Yan Diomande

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a sensational €120 million offer to sign highly rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

As per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Yan Diomande is the subject of interest from Manchester City, with the Premier League giants ready to pay over the top to secure his services.

The 19-year-old Ivorian winger has rapidly emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football following a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga. Diomande’s explosive pace, direct dribbling, and consistent end product have made him a standout performer for Leipzig, where he has already contributed double-digit goals and assists despite his age.

City’s interest in the winger is not new. The Citizens have been monitoring his development for months, with scouts impressed by his tactical maturity and ability to operate across multiple attacking positions. He had a very impressive World Cup with Ivory Coast, and he registered 23 goal contributions with the Bundesliga club last season.

Enzo Maresca’s side are believed to view Diomande as a long-term investment who can add depth and creativity to an already elite forward line featuring players such as Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Jeremy Doku.

RB Leipzig, however, are in a strong negotiating position. The Bundesliga club tied Diomande down to a long-term contract running until 2030, meaning any potential deal would require a massive financial commitment. Reports suggest Leipzig would only consider an offer of €100 million or more, placing City’s €120 million bid above Leipzig’s €100 million floor and potentially triggering negotiations.

Diomande would be a superb signing

Manchester City’s continued willingness to dominate the transfer market financially when targeting elite young talent is evident across their recent windows, as they look to build for the future. The Premier League giants are once again prepared to break the bank to secure one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

Competition for Diomande is expected to be intense: several top clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League rivals, have been tracking his progress. There have been rumours that the player has already agreed terms with PSG.

Liverpool had previously shown interest but were hesitant to meet Leipzig’s valuation, opening the door for City to take the lead in the race. While no deal has been finalised, Manchester City’s readiness to commit €120 million demonstrates the club’s conviction that Diomande can become a key attacking asset under Guardiola’s coaching structure, competing for immediate silverware at the Etihad.