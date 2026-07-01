Guglielmo Vicario demanding €4 million-a-year wages to join Juventus

Tottenham shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario wants €4 million-a-year wages to join Juventus ahead of next season.

Guglielmo Vicario is demanding €4 million per season to join Juventus, according to Alfredo Pedulla. The Italian international’s salary expectations are emerging as a key obstacle in negotiations between the clubs.

Juventus continue to assess options for the goalkeeping position ahead of the new season. Vicario is understood to be among the names being discussed. However, any move for the Tottenham star is unlikely to come cheaply.

Vicario is seeking wages worth around €4 million per season if he is to make the switch to Turin. These demands have become an important element of the negotiations as Juventus weigh up the overall financial implications of a potential transfer.

Vicario has enjoyed a largely positive spell in north London since joining Tottenham from Empoli back in 2023. While he has earned a lot of plaudits, there have often been question marks on his ability to deal with set-pieces.

He was a constant feature in goal for them last season. The 29-year-old was involved in 43 matches across competitions. While he kept 13 clean sheets, he conceded 65 goals. While Vicario still has two years left on his deal, he looks set to leave the club this summer, with Spurs looking for an upgrade in goal.

The North London club’s stance is a massive boost for Juventus, who are looking to bring in a new shot-stopper. Michele Di Gregorio, who was brought in from Monza to be the Old Lady’s new number one, hasn’t managed to cement his spot in the team. They seek more competition and have been in talks with a number of options.

Vicario could return to Serie A this summer

Vicario, who has done wonders in the Italian top flight in the past, has emerged as a top target for Juventus. From the 29-year-old’s perspective, a return to Serie A could be an attractive proposition. Having previously impressed during spells with clubs including Empoli.

A move to Juventus would offer him the opportunity to join one of the country’s most successful clubs and compete for major honours on a regular basis. Nevertheless, salary discussions are often among the most challenging aspects of any transfer negotiation.

Juventus have spent recent years attempting to balance sporting ambition with financial discipline, meaning every major contract must fit within the club’s broader wage structure. While Vicario’s reported demand of €4 million annually is not necessarily beyond Juventus’ reach, it remains a figure that requires careful consideration.

He is looking for a significant pay hike. While the Old Lady are moving ahead with negotiations, they are yet to make a final decision on his future. A potential transfer might depend on Di Gregorio’s future at the Italian club.