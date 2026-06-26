Guglielmo Vicario expected to leave Tottenham this summer, price revealed

Tottenham are set to sell 29-year-old Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario this summer, with the North London club valuing him at £20 million.

According to a report by Football Insider, Guglielmo Vicario has no future at Tottenham Hotspur, with Roberto De Zerbi sanctioning his departure. The Italian international has attracted growing interest from Serie A, including Napoli and Juventus, clubs as Spurs reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Spurs are willing to sanction the 29-year-old’s departure if their asking price of £20 million is met. Vicario has been linked with a return to his homeland, where several clubs are monitoring his situation after an inconsistent spell in the Premier League.

The former Empoli goalkeeper joined Tottenham in the summer of 2023 after impressing in Serie A. Initially the undisputed first-choice shot-stopper, he has since made a series of high-profile mistakes and raised concerns over his command of the penalty area, reportedly leading Spurs to reconsider his long-term future.

Tottenham value him at around £20 million, though Italian media sources have previously suggested an asking price of between €25 million and €30 million for the goalkeeper, slightly higher than the valuation mentioned.

A return to Serie A could appeal to Vicario, given his strong reputation built during his time with Empoli. Tottenham are accelerating goalkeeper recruitment. The club recently strengthened their goalkeeping department by signing Martin Dubravka to provide experienced cover, while they are also targeting a long-term replacement.

Tottenham have shortlisted several goalkeepers as they look to upgrade the position before the transfer window closes. Additionally, Antonin Kinsky is on the cusp of signing a new contract with the North London club.

Vicario has been quite unreliable for Spurs

Questions over Vicario’s consistency, particularly when dealing with crosses and set-pieces, have reportedly influenced the club’s decision to consider offers this summer. Tottenham are expected to undergo further changes before the new season begins, with multiple first-team players facing uncertain futures as the club continues its rebuild.

Vicario now appears to be among those who could leave if the right offer comes in. The Italian goalkeeper’s future now hinges on whether a Serie A club will meet Tottenham’s £20 million asking price. Antonin Kinsky is now the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, amid suggestions of a new a long-term deal. Staying at Spurs would not make much sense for the 29-year-old.