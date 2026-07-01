West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Anthony Musaba

Anthony Musaba could be set for a swift return to English football just months after joining Fenerbahce.

The Dutch winger has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for several English clubs following an impressive second half of the season, with West Ham United leading a competitive race that also includes Wolverhampton Wanderers and newly-promoted Hull City.

Musaba only joined Fenerbahce from Samsunspor during the winter transfer window after the Turkish giants paid between €5-6 million to secure his signature. Despite spending just six months in Istanbul, his performances have already generated fresh interest from abroad, with the club understood to be open to listening to significant offers.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign, finishing with eight goals and 10 assists across all competitions. His versatility across the frontline and ability to consistently produce goals and assists have made him an attractive option for clubs seeking proven attacking depth.

According to Soccernews.nl, while several Turkish clubs have also expressed interest, reports suggest Musaba has little desire to remain in the Super Lig if he leaves Fenerbahce. Instead, a return to England is believed to be his preferred option.

The winger is no stranger to English football. He spent two seasons at Sheffield Wednesday, making 80 appearances while contributing 12 goals and 11 assists. Although his departure came during a period of uncertainty at Hillsborough, Musaba left with his reputation enhanced after winning the club’s 2023/24 Player of the Year award.

Why West Ham United believe Musaba fits their rebuild

From a tactical perspective, Musaba offers qualities that could suit West Ham’s evolving attack. His biggest strengths lie in his direct running, acceleration in one-versus-one situations and ability to attack defenders in transition.

Unlike traditional wide players who stay fixed on one flank, Musaba is comfortable operating across multiple attacking positions. He can play on either wing or in more central attacking roles, giving coaches valuable flexibility when rotating formations throughout matches.

For West Ham, that versatility could prove particularly useful as they reshape the squad following relegation. Musaba combines Championship experience with improved technical maturity gained in Turkey, making him a player capable of contributing immediately while still possessing room for further development.

Hull City also have an obvious incentive as having secured promotion, they are searching for Premier League-ready players without paying premium fees. Musaba already understands English football and would require minimal adaptation. Meanwhile, Wolves view him as another athletic attacking option capable of stretching defences and providing greater unpredictability in wide areas.

Is Anthony Musaba ready for another opportunity in England?

Musaba appears to be returning at exactly the right stage of his career. His spell in Turkey seems to have added consistency and confidence to the raw talent he displayed at Sheffield Wednesday. West Ham may currently offer the clearest pathway to regular football, but wherever he ends up, this feels like a player returning to England far more complete than the one who left a year ago.