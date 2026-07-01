Napoli have rejected €25 million Tottenham bid for Antonio Vergara, renewal close

Napoli’s summer planning extends well beyond new signings, with the Serie A champions also focusing on securing the futures of several important members of their squad.

While the club continue assessing transfer targets across multiple positions, contract renewals have become an equally significant priority behind the scenes. One player who has quickly become central to those discussions is Antonio Vergara.

The highly-rated midfielder has attracted growing attention from clubs outside Italy after his impressive development, prompting Napoli to move swiftly in an attempt to secure his long-term future.

Calcio Napoli 24 suggest Tottenham Hotspur recently tested Napoli’s resolve with a €25 million offer for the 22-year-old. However, the proposal was immediately rejected as the Italian club made it clear they have no intention of selling one of their most promising academy graduates.

Instead, Napoli are working towards a new contract that would tie Vergara to the club until 2032. The proposed deal would also reward the midfielder financially, with his salary reportedly increasing from around €300,000 per season to approximately €2 million net annually.

Tottenham’s interest comes during an ambitious summer under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Spurs have already strengthened their midfield by signing Mateus Fernandes and are also pushing to complete a move for Sandro Tonali, but Vergara remains another player they admire as they continue reshaping the squad.

Why Tottenham identified Antonio Vergara despite strengthening midfield already

From a tactical perspective, Vergara fits many of the characteristics De Zerbi values in central midfielders. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, he combines technical security with progressive passing and intelligent movement between the lines.

Unlike more defensive midfielders, Vergara excels at maintaining possession while accelerating attacks through quick combinations and vertical distribution. Those qualities make him particularly effective in possession-dominant systems where midfielders are expected to dictate tempo rather than simply recover possession.

Even after agreeing to a deal for Mateus Fernandes, Tottenham’s interest remains understandable. De Zerbi has consistently preferred technically gifted midfielders capable of rotating positions and controlling games through possession.

Vergara’s profile would provide another ball-playing option capable of adapting to multiple midfield roles, while the club’s continued pursuit of Tonali suggests Tottenham are planning a complete rebuild of their central unit rather than making isolated additions.

For Napoli, however, Vergara represents much more than a transfer asset as the club see him as part of their long-term project, making a contract extension the preferred outcome rather than entertaining offers from abroad.

Are Napoli making the right decision?

Rejecting €25 million appears fully justified and Vergara’s development suggests his value could increase substantially over the next few seasons, particularly if he continues progressing in Serie A and European competition. Tottenham’s interest is unlikely to disappear, but Napoli are sending a clear message that building around young talent is just as important as recruiting it.