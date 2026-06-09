Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Antonio Vergara

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 23-year-old Italian attacker Antonio Vergara from Serie A club Napoli this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Il Messaggero via Calcio Napoli 24, Antonio Vergara is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The North London giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Napoli playmaker.

However, the Lilywhites are not alone in the battle for Vergara’s signature, as the report by Il Messaggero has also linked him with AS Roma, Atalanta, Como, and Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Napoli will be open to selling Vergara in the summer transfer window, having slapped a price tag of €30 million on him.

Who is Antonio Vergara?

Antonio Vergara has had to bide his time since breaking into the first-team squad at Napoli. Born in Frattaminore, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Italy, passing through the academies at Frattese 2000, Virtus Crispano, and PD F.lli Lodi before graduating from Napoli’s youth division. However, he has yet to become a regular starter for the Partenopei.

Vergara did not even manage 1,000 minutes of game time in 19 outings across all competitions in the recently-concluded campaign, chipping in with three goals and four assists. However, the Italian attacker has cultivated a market ahead of the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospsective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Antonio Vergara is understandable. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a versatile attacker, as a lack of quality in the final third held them back in the 2025/26 campaign. With James Maddison regaining sharpness after a long battle with a knee injury, Spurs need an alternative to the English playmaker.

Several candidates, including Cody Gakpo, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Vergara also a viable target. The 23-year-old Napoli attacker’s age profile makes him an attractive prospect despite his irregular minutes with the Serie A club this past season.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s asking price of €30 million adds to his appeal, though competition from four Serie A clubs leaves Tottenham in a spot of bother. So, the battle for the Italian attacker’s signature should go down the wire this summer.