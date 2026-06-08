Aston Villa rival Tottenham in Cody Gakpo race, player could be used in deal to sign Yan Diomande

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Cody Gakpo, according to a report by TEAMtalk. However, Liverpool may not sell him to another Premier League club, and they have devised a plan keeping the Dutch attacker in mind.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need more quality in the attacking unit. Signing the Dutch attacker could prove to be a wise decision. The former PSV Eindhoven star can score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. He is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as centrally.

Gakpo scored nine goals this past season and picked up six assists. His numbers are not very impressive, and his overall display was quite mediocre. Liverpool need an upgrade on the player, and selling him to Aston Villa might be ideal for all parties.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation and hoping to sign the Dutch attacker as well. They need more goals and creativity in the final third. Spurs were quite toothless in the attack last season. The North Londoners have finished 17th in the Premier League table in the last two seasons, and they will look to bounce back strongly. To push for Champions League qualification once again, they need more quality in the final third.

Apart from a quality striker, they need to invest in a dynamic attacker who can slot into multiple roles and perform at a high-level. The Liverpool attacker could be ideal for them. Tottenham have talented players at their disposal, but they have multiple weaknesses in the squad. They should look to plug gaps in the squad during the summer transfer window to get back on track.

Liverpool could use Gakpo in a player-plus-cash deal

Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report has suggested that Liverpool could look to use the Dutch attacker as part of a deal for Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for RB Leipzig, recording 23 goal contributions this past season. Liverpool need more quality on the flanks, and the Ivorian would be a solid long-term investment and an upgrade on Gakpo.

However, it is unclear whether Liverpool can convince the German club to accept Gakpo as part of the deal, thereby lowering the asking price. Liverpool reportedly want to recoup around €40-50 million for Gakpo. He has also been linked with clubs like Atletico Madrid.