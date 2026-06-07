Tottenham eyeing Cody Gakpo transfer in €85 million deal

Tottenham are plotting a raid on Liverpool to sign their Dutch attacking sensation Cody Gakpo ahead of next season.

Tottenham are looking to break the bank for a new star forward this summer. According to a report from Fichajes, the North London club are considering making an €85 million offer to sign Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo. Roberto De Zerbi is a massive admirer of the 49-cap Dutch international, and they consider him an ideal fit for their setup because of his versatility and ability to act as a proper number nine when needed.

After making a name for himself at PSV Eindhoven, Gakpo joined the Reds at the start of 2023 and has been an integral part of their first team ever since. In the recently concluded campaign, he was involved in 52 games and ended up contributing towards 15 goals.

The numbers do not really do justice to his talent. The 27-year-old has been used as a left-winger of late, but is equally effective as a number nine, and can even feature behind a striker. He loves to drift wide, but still manages to be in the box on most occasions.

While Gakpo’s contract runs until 2030, the departure of Arne Slot has affected him. He was quite close to the Dutch manager, and his sacking has caused a sporting rift regarding his future. While Liverpool are under no pressure to sell, the Dutch international is open to a potential move away.

Gakpo could join rivals Tottenham

Tottenham have emerged as a potential destination, as he wants to continue in the Premier League. However, convincing him about their project won’t be that easy, having survived the drop in back-to-back campaigns. However, De Zerbi’s presence on their bench and his admiration for the player could do the trick.

The Italian boss have been following him for some time, and he believes his power, striking ability, game reading, and link-up play could do wonders at Tottenham. With Dominic Solanke struggling to stay fit and Randal Kolo Muani‘s future uncertain, Gakpo could be a great acquisition for them.

While negotiations with Liverpool won’t be that straightforward, Tottenham want to avoid stretching it, and their €85 million offer suggests they are very serious about getting it over the line.