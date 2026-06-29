Felix Nmecha wants to join Manchester United over Newcastle United

Felix Nmecha reportedly favours a move to Manchester United over Newcastle United this summer, according to reports from Germany.

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe following an impressive campaign with Borussia Dortmund and a string of eye-catching displays for Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His performances have drawn interest from several elite clubs, but Manchester United have moved into a strong position in the race for his signature.

According to reports from Germany, relayed by Sport Witness, Nmecha views Manchester United as a more attractive destination than Newcastle United. While the Magpies have also been monitoring the midfielder, the player is reportedly not enthusiastic about a move to St James’ Park.

Manchester United are expected to strengthen their midfield before the transfer window closes. Although the club have explored a deal for West Ham United youngster Mateus Fernandes, the Hammers’ hefty valuation has prompted United to consider alternatives, with Nmecha now firmly on their shortlist. According to reports, United’s recruitment team, including Christopher Vivell, has maintained close contact with the player’s representatives in recent weeks.

However, completing a deal will not be straightforward. Borussia Dortmund are understood to value the midfielder at around €100 million, a figure that could prove challenging even for Europe’s biggest clubs. The Bundesliga giants are under no pressure to sell, with Nmecha remaining a key figure in their long-term plans after another impressive season.

Newcastle very keen on Nmecha

Newcastle’s interest is also genuine, with Eddie Howe believed to be an admirer of the versatile midfielder. The Magpies have been assessing midfield reinforcements amid uncertainty surrounding several key players, but Nmecha’s reported preference for Manchester United represents a major setback for their ambitions.

Manchester United’s ability to convince Nmecha of their sporting project will ultimately prove decisive if they decide to match Dortmund’s valuation. With the player reportedly prioritising a switch to Old Trafford over Newcastle, United have received an encouraging signal as they continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new season. Whether they are prepared to meet Borussia Dortmund’s substantial asking price remains the biggest question.