Crystal Palace revive move for Charlie Cresswell

Crystal Palace have revived their interest in Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell, reportedly assessing options to strengthen their back line ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old English centre-back, who left Leeds United for Toulouse in 2024, has been on Palace’s radar for some time, with the club previously exploring a move during the January window. Now, with defensive reinforcements once again a priority, the Eagles are understood to be reconsidering a deal for the former England Under-21 international, as per Sky Sports.

Palace’s renewed focus on Cresswell comes amid recognition that additional centre-back options are required to sustain performance levels across a demanding schedule. While the South London club have enjoyed a competitive campaign across multiple competitions, including European fixtures, the recruitment department recognises that defensive depth remains a key priority in the transfer window.

Cresswell has impressed in Ligue 1 with Toulouse, establishing himself as a consistent presence in the French side’s defence. His physicality, aerial strength and composure in possession have made him one of the more closely followed young English defenders playing abroad, with several Premier League clubs also monitoring his progress.

Palace are long-term admirers

Crystal Palace’s interest is not new. The defender was previously targeted during the winter window, and reports suggest he remains highly regarded by the club’s recruitment team. At that time, Toulouse was reluctant to sanction a departure mid-season, but the situation could be revisited if a suitable offer arrives in the coming months.

Cresswell’s profile is seen as particularly attractive because of his English qualification, his age, and his experience across both the Championship and Ligue 1. Having already developed a reputation for aggressive defending and leadership at youth level, he is viewed as a long-term investment and as a player capable of contributing immediately and competing at Premier League intensity without lengthy adaptation.

However, any deal is expected to depend on Toulouse’s valuation and whether Palace decide to prioritise defensive reinforcements over other summer targets. Competition for Cresswell’s signature is also expected from other Premier League and European clubs, which could complicate negotiations if interest intensifies.