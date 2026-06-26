Fulham rekindle move for Allan Elias, fresh checks made

Fulham will look to sign 22-year-old Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras this summer after rekindling the move and making fresh checks on him.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in Allan Elias as they look to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile winger in the ongoing transfer window. However, Fulham will aim to beat the competition to the 22-year-old Palmeiras prospect’s signature after reviving their move for him.

Who is Allan Elias?

Allan Andrade Elias, better known as Allan, is one of the latest promising prodigies to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Florianopolis, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, starting his youth career at Figueirense before graduating from the well-known academy at Palmeiras. Initially a midfielder, he has transformed into a productive winger in the last 12 months.

The youngster has been solid in the 2026 season thus far, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. The young Brazilian playmaker’s growth and potential have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Premier League outfits, in particular, have shown interest in the youngster, with Fulham, Liverpool, and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Fulham will pursue a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, as they appear likely to lose Harry Wilson as a free agent. The Welsh international’s departure will leave a gaping hole in the offensive unit, forcing Fulham to seek a solution from the market.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Allan Elias makes sense. The Reds are combing the market for a versatile winger, as Mohamed Salah is departing from Anfield as a free agent. Additionally, they have yet to fill Luis Diaz’s void in the offensive unit, prompting them to seek multiple additions for the attack.

As for Newcastle United, Joe Willock faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park after his reduced involvement in recent seasons. Additionally, the Tyneside outfit must fill another gap in the attack, as Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona. Allan is thus an option worth considering.

With Fulham recently scouting the 22-year-old Brazilian winger in action for Palmeiras, the battle for his signature is intensifying. Meanwhile, the Brasileirao giants want over €45 million to sanction the youngster’s departure in the coming weeks, though they would prefer to keep him for the long haul.