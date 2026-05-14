Allan Elias still on Liverpool radar as fresh enquiry submitted

Liverpool will look to sign 22-year-old Palmeiras winger Allan Elias after submitting a fresh enquiry to the Brazilian club.

According to an update by ESPN Brazil’s Andre Hernan, Allan Elias is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the summer transfer window and have set their sights on the 22-year-old Palmeiras prospect. The Brazilian journalist has revealed that outgoing Premier League champions have made “enquiries and approaches” regarding the player.

Hernan said, “It is not new that Liverpool want Allan. The market is starting to open and there are already enquiries and approaches regarding the player. Palmeiras will have to be very strong, because clubs will come hard for him.”

“He is a player very desired by the European market. Palmeiras play hard in every sense, whether the contact comes from clubs or through the player’s representatives. It will be a decision for the presidency and the board, because the market will be strong and Allan will receive proposals and a lot of interest in this window.”

Who is Allan Elias?

Allan Andrade Elias, better known as Allan, is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Florianopolis, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, starting his youth career at Figueirense before graduating from the youth division at Palmeiras. The youngster has also developed impressive versatility, having excelled as a winger and a midfielder in his professional career.

The player has made nearly 100 appearances for Palmeiras thus far, chipping in with seven goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, the young Brazilian playmaker’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been interested, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Allan Elias makes sense. The Reds are scouring the market for a versatile wide attacker heading into the summer transfer window as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah. Additionally, Luis Diaz’s move to Bayern Munich last summer has left a gaping hole in the wide attacking berths.

The Merseyside outfit will thus dip into the market for a wide attacker to fill Salah’s void, and the Palmeiras winger has emerged as a viable target. While the South American attacker has yet to add the required productivity to his game, he has shown the potential to become a long-term asset for Liverpool.

However, the report has revealed that Liverpool will face stiff competition from Napoli for the 22-year-old Brazilian winger’s signature. So, with Palmeiras digging their heels to keep the youngster at Allianz Parque, a summer deal will not be straightforward.