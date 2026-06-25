Bayern Munich agree deal to sign Manchester United, Tottenham target Ismael Saibari

Ismael Saibari’s proposed move to Bayern Munich will come as a bitter blow for the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Ismael Saibari from PSV for €55 million, according to Fussballdaten. The Moroccan attacking midfielder has signed a long-term contract with the Bundesliga giants, ending Manchester United and Tottenham’s pursuit.

Ismael Saibari’s proposed move to Bayern Munich comes as a bitter blow for Manchester United and Tottenham, who have both been tracking the 24-year-old. The Bundesliga side have secured the attacking midfielder on a long-term contract, while paying PSV €55 million for his services, a figure confirmed by Fussballdaten.

Ismael Saibari has made a significant mark on proceedings for Morocco at the World Cup, scoring in each of their three group stage games. Goals against Brazil, Scotland, and, most recently, Haiti have helped his nation qualify for the round of 32, as he is one of the stars in the making at the grand event.

Saibari has been impressing with PSV, following six consistent seasons in the Netherlands. The most recent campaign was his best in Eindhoven, with 19 goals and 9 assists to his name across all competitions from 37 official appearances. Those displays have brought several high-profile teams showing big interest in signing him, but his next destination is already decided.

No Premier League move for Ismael Saibari

Saibari had been tracked by Manchester United as a potential successor to Joshua Zirkzee, linked with an exit from Old Trafford, and by Tottenham to bolster their attacking-midfield options alongside James Maddison. Both clubs have now missed out.

Roberto De Zerbi will struggle to bolster Tottenham’s attacking-midfield depth around James Maddison without a signing of Saibari’s calibre, but the player’s long-term deal with Bayern signals the transfer window opportunity has closed.

Bayern will pay €50 million in fixed fees and €5 million in performance-based add-ons, with PSV retaining a sell-on clause, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The move positions Saibari as a key addition to deputise for Harry Kane and provide depth in the attacking-midfield role, reinforcing Bayern’s squad for the Champions League challenge ahead.