Aston Villa make approach for Albert Gudmundsson move

Aston Villa will look to sign 46-cap Icelandic international Albert Gudmundsson from Serie A club Fiorentina this summer.

According to a report by La Nazione via Fiorentina Uno, Albert Gudmundsson is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window and have their sights on the 29-year-old Fiorentina forward.

Per La Nazione, Aston Villa will not be alone in the battle for Gudmundsson’s signature, with Bournemouth also vying for his services. Both Premier League clubs have submitted enquiries to sign the Reykjavik native. Additionally, Serie A giants Atalanta and Juventus are keeping an eye on his situation at Fiorentina.

Albert Gudmundsson and his career so far

Albert Gudmundsson has been one of the most underrated attackers in Serie A in the last few years. The 29-year-old has made significant progress during his time in Italy, first excelling at Genoa before joining Fiorentina; the move was initially a season-long loan before he completed a permanent switch last summer.

While Gudmundsson struggled with fitness issues at first, he was impressive in the 2025/26 season, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 46 outings to help Fiorentina avoid relegation from Serie A. Meanwhile, the Icelandic attacker’s exploits in Serie A have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Albert Gudmundsson has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is understandable, as the Villans are scouring the market for productive forwards who can help reduce the over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third.

While that happens, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are also concerned about Rogers’s long-term future amid his reported links with high-profile Premier League clubs. While Aston Villa will attempt to keep the English international beyond the summer transfer window, they must keep their options open.

Gudmundsson, with his versatility and productivity, fits the bill and can complement Rogers or replace him if the situation arises. Meanwhile, the report by La Nazione suggests that a summer exit may be on the cards for the 46-cap Iceland international, and Aston Villa will fancy their prospects, as UEFA Champions League football will be on offer.