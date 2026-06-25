Tottenham suffer blow in pursuit of Aleksandar Stankovic

Aleksandar Stankovic has rejected a move to Tottenham, choosing instead to stay at Inter Milan following his return from Club Brugge.

According to FC Inter 1908, the Italian giants exercised a €23 million buy-back clause in his Club Brugge contract this summer, with the midfielder keen to establish himself at the Nerazzurri rather than move to north London.

During his loan at Club Brugge, Stankovic featured 55 times across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing five assists, helping the club secure the domestic title. He is establishing himself as a versatile midfielder, which is why Tottenham had emerged as a target for the 2026 summer window.

Tottenham are actively recruiting to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026–27 season. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have already signed defensive targets such as Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson, while also agreeing a deal with Brighton for Jan Paul van Hecke. However, without Champions League football, convincing Stankovic to leave Inter proved impossible.

The club are now focused on strengthening the midfield, with a host of top players being targeted as things stand. However, there’s another name probably hovering over their list, which is Inter Milan star Aleksandar Stankovic, who has reportedly returned to the club as the Nerazzurri exercised a €23 million buy-back clause.

The report states Stankovic had already turned down offers from Spurs and Brentford. He appears committed to earning his place at Inter Milan, where he is seeking regular first-team football.

Tottenham’s Midfield Pivot

Reports suggested Inter could resell Stankovic for €40 million, though the club has not confirmed this. Such a strategy would align with reports of Stankovic’s broader interest from multiple Premier League clubs, as the financial boost would support Inter’s transfer objectives.

With the Stankovic option closed, Tottenham’s real targets are more costly and carry proven Premier League experience. Tottenham are confident of signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham, with some reports even making them favourites in the race, as Manchester United are also big contenders.

Tottenham are also in talks for Sandro Tonali, as per sources, and there’s a strong likelihood they will land both the Italian and Portuguese stars. Stankovic’s rejection will likely accelerate their pursuit of these established midfield alternatives.