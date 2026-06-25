Tottenham initiate contact for Liam Delap move

Tottenham Hotspur have initiated contact with Chelsea regarding a move for striker Liam Delap, 23, during the summer transfer window.

According to an update by TEAMtalk, interest in Liam Delap has grown, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature. Delap needs a fresh start after a disappointing season with Chelsea, and the Blues will be looking to cash in on the player as well.

The English striker has failed to live up to expectations at the West London club, and a fresh start would be ideal. Tottenham could provide him with the platform he needs.

Spurs need more attacking depth and someone to support Dominic Solanke. The move carries risk, though Delap is a talented player with a big future, and Tottenham could unlock his true potential. If Tottenham do so, the investment could prove to be a bargain in future.

He could also be the ideal backup option to Solanke. A squad role at Tottenham suits a player in need of form recovery, and it could allow him to perform without too much pressure. Delap scored just two goals for Chelsea last season and picked up four assists. Those numbers are not good enough, and the player will need to improve immensely to compete at the Premier League level.

However, he has previously shown his quality in the top flight with Ipswich Town. The Englishman scored 12 goals and picked up two assists in the Premier League with them before his move to Chelsea. The talent is clearly there, and perhaps the right environment could unlock his true potential. If he manages to improve and fulfil his potential in future, he could be leading the line for Tottenham and be the main striker for the club.

Laim Delap is a player in demand

Everton and Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Delap’s availability. The Toffees have been overly dependent on Beto for goals, and they need more support in the attack. Delap could compete with him for the starting spot. Adding more depth to the attack will help Everton perform better next season, thus explaining their interest.

Meanwhile, Newcastle invested in Nico Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last summer. They scored a total of eight goals in the league last season, and that is simply not good enough. The Magpies need more quality in the final third, and they are looking at the 23-year-old Chelsea striker. While there is no guarantee that he will be able to hit the ground running, Delap could provide Newcastle with attacking depth and tactical flexibility.