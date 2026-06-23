Liverpool will compete with Arsenal in the race to sign 17-year-old Georgian wonderkid Andria Bartishvili from Kolkheti Poti this year.

According to an update by Geo Team, Andria Bartishvili remains the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by procuring a long-term versatile solution in the final third, and they have set their sights on the 17-year-old Kolkheti Poti attacking sensation.

Recent reports have claimed that they are preparing a pre-contract agreement to secure his services in the coming weeks. However, the update by Geo Team has suggested that the Premier League champions are yet to reach an agreement for a deal, with Liverpool and Paris FC also vying for his signature.

Who is Andria Bartishvili?

Andria Bartishvili is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Tbilisi, the teenage sensation has spent his formative years thus far in Georgia, starting his youth career at Dinamo Tbilisi before joining FC Kolkheti Poti in January 2025. However, the youngster has finally experienced first-team football during his spell with Iberia 1999.

While the 17-year-old has not been a regular starter for Iberia 1999 since arriving in January, he has made his mark during the 2026 campaign thus far. Bartishvili has amassed nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in 15 league appearances while chipping in with two goals and two assists. The Georgian prodigy’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

London calling?

While several clubs are aiming to get ahead of the curve in the race to sign the “next Kvaratskhelia”, Arsenal may have jumped to the front of the queue. The Gunners are reportedly preparing an offer for the 17-year-old, and they are holding talks for a bargain move. Their interest makes sense, as Leandro Trossard is approaching the twilight of his career. So, Bartishvili can be a long-term solution in the final third.

As for Liverpool, Andoni Iraola will aim to reduce the average age of his squad.

While the youngster may not be ready to hit the ground running at Arsenal and will require an acclimatisation period, he can eventually grow into the role of a regular. However, the North London club must be wary of competition from other high-profile clubs, with Juventus also vying for his signature.