Tottenham interested in signing Kevin Denkey

Tottenham have added MLS striker Kevin Denkey to their list of potential summer signings, but the club faces competition from European rivals.

Tottenham are eyeing MLS striker Kevin Denkey of FC Cincinnati as a potential summer signing, per Diario de Sevilla via Sport Witness, but face competition from Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund, and other European clubs.

The Togo international has been a regular for his national side but has barely featured at top-division level in Europe, spending considerable time with lower-league teams on the continent, most recently Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

Denkey was on Tottenham’s radar a couple of years ago, and last season made his move to the MLS. His lack of experience at elite level raises questions about Tottenham’s appetite to develop him, yet the attacker’s MLS performances—31 goals and six assists in 51 games—have drawn attention from multiple European clubs.

Tottenham to chase kevin Denkey?

Denkey’s MLS form offers value at the reported €15 million fee, roughly the amount FC Cincinnati paid for him originally. Manager Roberto De Zerbi may look to freshen Tottenham’s attacking options during the summer, potentially moving on from players like Richarlison, and the club has also been linked with Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong among other targets.

Denkey represents a calculated risk—not a primary target, but a potential experiment to add firepower to Spurs’ attack.

Real Betis are among the most active suitors, with Paris FC, Lille, and Dortmund also monitoring the striker’s availability. The report states Betis want an additional striker to partner or cover for Cucho Hernández, following the Colombian’s recent links to Newcastle United. Denkey’s proven goal-scoring record in the MLS could appeal to multiple suitors as the summer window approaches.

Tottenham are not expected to prioritise a move, but may see him as an experiment of sorts to add a little more firepower to their attacking setup next year. Denkey might be excited for the opportunity to play for a top team in Europe or England, which might see him prioritise an exit from Cincinnati.