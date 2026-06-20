Ipswich Town risk losing Karl Etta Eyong race as Everton launch enquiry and Tottenham join race

Newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town are interested in signing Karl Etta Eyong from Levante this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also joined the race to sign Karl Etta Eyong. The 22-year-old attacker will cost €30 million, and it will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. The report claims that Everton have already launched an enquiry for the young attacker.

Etta Eyong is a talented young attacker with a bright future, and he did quite well last season. He scored seven goals in La Liga and picked up four assists. The youngster has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. He could prove to be an excellent addition for all three clubs.

Ipswich Town will be looking to stay up in the Premier League after returning to the top flight after only one season, but they need to improve different departments of their team to do so. Signing the 22-year-old will help them improve in the final third.

Everton and Spurs could use Etta Eyong

On the other hand, Everton finished in the mid-table positions in the recently concluded campaign, and they will be looking to push for European qualification next year. They need more attacking depth in the team, and Etta Eyong could be a viable alternative to Beto amid Thierno Barry’s links with RB Leipzig.

The opportunity move to Everton could be an exciting opportunity for the player. It could be the ideal stepping stone for him. If the Levante striker manages to impress at the Premier League club, he will be able to secure a bigger move in the future.

Finally, Tottenham have joined the race to sign the 22-year-old attacker as well. Dominic Solanke has not been able to remain fit throughout his stint with the North London club, and they need more support in the final third. Adding a quality striker should be a priority for them. Spurs have done well to bring in quality defenders so far, and they need to invest in the midfield and attack as well.

If they manage to sign the Levante star, it could prove a wise decision. The €30 million asking price is quite reasonable, and the young attacker could improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a star with the right guidance.