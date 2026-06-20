Mathys Tel defines condition to determine Tottenham future

Mathys Tel could end up pushing for a move away from Tottenham in the summer transfer window if he does not receive game-time assurances.

Mathys Tel would be open to a move away from Tottenham if he is not guaranteed a prominent role in the team. According to a report from Football Insider, the French striker is ready to walk away if needed and will certainly push for an exit if he is pushed down the pecking order by signings.

Tel joined Tottenham at the start of 2025 on an initial loan deal that included an option to buy. While he struggled to make a significant impact during his spell in North London, Spurs still opted to make the move permanent for £30 million after successfully renegotiating the originally agreed £45 million fee with Bayern Munich.

Things did not really go according to plan for him in his first full season with the club, as he started just 13 league games and contributed towards five goals. HoweverRoberto De Zerbi’s arrival towards the end of the season gave him a lifeline. He started their last four league outings, with the club looking to survive the drop and even contributed towards two goals.

Tel’s Tottenham future looks uncertain

While the Frenchman prefers playing up top, he became one of their biggest source of creativity from wide areas, thanks to his versatility. De Zerbi certainly liked what he saw from the 21-year-old and wants him in his squad next season as well. Meanwhile, Tottenham have no plans to negotiate his departure at this point.

The North London club consider him an integral part of their plans. His pace, dribbling, creativity and finishing make him a very valuable part of their setup. However, the player has already determined his conditions to continue at the club.

The North London club are looking to add more firepower to their squad in the summer. De Zerbi seeks more quality in the final third, and Tel is aware of that. While he doesn’t mind them adding more quality, the former Bayern Munich prospect seeks a prominent role in the team going forward.

If the new signings end up pushing him down the pecking order, the French attacker is ready to push for an exit. While he did not have the best of seasons last time out, there is still no shortage of interest in the youngster, with recent reports linking him with FC Porto.