Mason Greenwood has attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, as Marseille face financial pressure to sell.

According to L’Équipe, the two North London clubs are rumoured to be interested in bringing the controversial figure back to England. There are significant doubts whether Arsenal and Tottenham genuinely want Greenwood, given Marseille’s desperate need to offload players owing to their financial situation with FFP.

Premier League clubs have seemingly been distancing themselves from Mason Greenwood ever since he was involved in a controversy involving his partner a few years back. After a productive spell away from Manchester United at Getafe on loan, the player earned a big move to Marseille, where he has been a shining star, particularly under former boss and current Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi.

He has been a good signing for Marseille, turning up 81 times across all competitions to produce 48 goals and 17 assists across all competitions. He had anothe rproductive season in France, with 26 goals and 11 assists to his name, which does make him one of the prolific forwards in the market.

However, there have been fresh rumours linking Arsenal and Tottenham to a move, with the latter already seen in reports earlier. Further stories surrounding Spurs’ interest had been quashed, but only for fresh links to re-emerge, with suggestions that the North London pair could bring the player back to the Premier League.

What is the Mason Greenwood situation?

Marseille are under financial pressure due to their non-compliance with FFP, which has reportedly resulted in a €10 million fine. They must get their books in order, and that could lead to sales of players like Greenwood. The report values him at €55 million, matching Fabrizio Romano’s earlier assessment of the asking price from the club.

Greenwood came close to joining Fenerbahçe, with presidential candidate Hakan Safi confirming earlier he had an agreement with Greenwood, as reported by Romano on X. After Safi’s election loss, however, Romano confirmed there will be no move for the winger.

At the moment, it is highly unlikely that Arsenal or Tottenham will make a move, something the Italian journalist confirmed for the latter. At the price point, there could be a few suitors in line to make an offer, although there are significant doubts about whether anyone from the Premier League will be in the running.

Arsenal are already chasing Morgan Rogers, and the Aston Villa star appears to be the primary attacking target for Mikel Arteta at the moment. Tottenham are seemingly keen on bringing Savinho from Manchester City, as they could also chase a new forward if Richarlison departs, which may not be Greenwood.