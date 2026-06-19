Tottenham make move to sign Nathan De Cat in crowded battle

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 17-year-old Belgian wonderkid Nathan De Cat from Anderlecht this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Nathan De Cat is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London club establishing contact over a possible move. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 17-year-old Anderlecht wonderkid.

The North London outfit will not be alone in the battle for De Cat’s signature, as he is reportedly also a target for Manchester United. Per TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have already submitted an enquiry for a summer move, while several Bundesliga and Premier League heavyweights, like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, are also vying for his services.

Who is Nathan De Cat?

Nathan De Cat is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Vilvoorde, De Cat progressed through the youth academies at KV Mechelen and Act2Prevent Voetbalschool before joining RSC Anderlecht’s youth division, where he has developed into a senior prospect.

The 17-year-old became a regular for Anderlecht in the 2025/26 season, amassing nearly 3,500 minutes of game time in 46 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with three goals and five assists. The Belgian prodigy’s consistent performances and raw potential have attracted the attention of several elite European clubs, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all actively monitoring his development.

What next for De Cat?

Manchester United’s interest in Nathan De Cat is understandable. The Red Devils are preparing for a midfield overhaul in the ongoing transfer window after losing Casemiro as a free agent. Manuel Ugarte will also likely leave Manchester United this summer after failing to make his mark in the two seasons since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

For Tottenham Hotspur, signing a midfielder is an equally pressing need. Yves Bissouma has left as a free agent, while recent reports suggest Pape Matar Sarr may leave in the coming weeks. So, Tottenham must pursue a midfielder this summer, with De Cat an option worth considering. Tottenham’s initiation of a move suggests they are serious about signing him.

However, the TEAMtalk report suggests that the Belgian prodigy is likely to join a club that can offer UEFA Champions League. So, Manchester United will have an advantage over Tottenham, while Bundesliga giants will also fancy their prospects of securing his services in the coming weeks.