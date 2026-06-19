Bayer Leverkusen eyeing audacious move for Kai Havertz, price revealed

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club in recent weeks.

Kai Havertz’s former club, Bayer Leverkusen, are plotting an ambitious move to sign him in the ongoing transfer window. According to a report by German outlet Fussball Daten, the Bundesliga giants are planning to sign the versatile Arsenal attacker, but Mikel Arteta has no intention of letting the German international leave the club in the coming weeks.

Even though the versatile attacker is valued at €60 million, Arsenal view him as an important player for the long run, and they are unwilling to sanction his departure. Havertz has also been linked with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal already lack depth in their attacking unit. Havertz has been a very useful player for them when he is fit. They will not want to lose a utility man like him. The former Chelsea man can operate anywhere across the front three, and he will help create opportunities and score goals for the team.

The 27-year-old is very much at the peak of his career, and he could be an important player for Arsenal next season as well. He struggled with persistent fitness issues in the recently concluded campaign, and he will look to bounce back strongly.

Arsenal need to add a quality striker this summer, and they should look to keep their best players as well. The North London outfit won the Premier League title in the 2025/26 season, and they will look to dominate English football in the coming seasons. They need a deeper squad with more quality, and keeping the German at the Emirates will be a wise decision.

Havertz has no reason to leave Arsenal

Meanwhile, the versatile attacker is unlikely to push for a move either. He is enjoying his football with Arsenal and winning major trophies. He has no reason to return to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen now. The opportunity to play for his boyhood club again could be tempting, but Havertz is not at that stage of his career where he needs to take a step back.

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The 27-year-old German international will have plenty of opportunities to return to the Bundesliga in the future. For now, he should focus on playing regularly with Arsenal and recovering from his injuries.