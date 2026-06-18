Newcastle United fail with bid to sign Sergej Levak

Newcastle United recently submitted a proposal to sign 20-year-old Croatian midfielder Sergej Levak from Atalanta this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Sergej Levak is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Atalanta prodigy.

The report by Tutto Mercato Web has revealed that the Tyneside outfit recently submitted a bid worth €10 million to sign the the Croat from Atalanta. Additionally, several Serie A clubs, including Sassuolo, are also interested in Levak. However, La Dea will not entertain bids for a permanent departure in the summer transfer window.

Who is Sergej Levak?

Sergej Levak is the latest midfielder from his homeland to rise in prominence. Croatia has produced several legendary midfielders in the last two decades, with Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, and Mateo Kovacic leading the charge. The last few years have also witnessed the advent of Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, and Gabriel Vidovic, among others.

As for Levak, the 20-year-old spent most of his formative years thus far in his homeland before arriving in Italy in January 2023. However, after two and a half years with AS Roma, he joined Atalanta last summer. The Croatian midfield sensation has made 35 appearances and scored seven goals thus far for Atalanta’s under-23 side, and his progress has piqued the attention of several clubs, including Newcastle United.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Sergej Levak makes sense. The Magpies have constantly focused on securing their future by signing promising young prospects since the Public Investment Fund took over from Mike Ashley as the club’s owners. Additionally, they have also attempted to sign top-notch players who can make an immediate impact.

Levak falls somewhere in the middle, as after gaining experience with Atalanta’s under-23 side, he is ready to play for a senior side. With Newcastle United concerned about Sandro Tonali’s future amid his links with several Premier League clubs, they must seek a replacement from the market.

Levak, with his eye for a goal and ability to spot a teammate in pockets of space, fits the bill, and he can be a long-term replacement for the Italian international. However, Atalanta’s firm stance means Newcastle must either wait until next summer or pursue alternative midfield targets.