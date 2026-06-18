Juventus eyeing summer move for Radu Dragusin

Juventus will compete with fellow Serie A club Fiorentina in the race to sign 24-year-old Romanian international Radu Dragusin from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Radu Dragusin is the subject of interest from Juventus. The struggling Serie A giants are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, with the 24-year-old Tottenham defender one of the options being considered by the Bianconeri.

However, per Tuttosport, Juventus must offload a few players to afford Tottenham’s asking price of €20-25 million. Additionally, the Italian heavyweights will face stiff competition from fellow Serie A club Fiorentina in the battle for Dragusin’s signature.

How has Radu Dragusin fared at Tottenham?

Radu Dragusin has endured a frustrating spell since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa for €28 million in January 2024. The player was among the best young prospects in Serie A when he left Genoa, but he has struggled to become a regular for the North London club. Additionally, a long-term knee injury kept the 24-year-old in the treatment room for most of 2025.

Dragusin has managed only 48 appearances in two and a half years at Tottenham, amassing 3,185 minutes of game time. Yet, the Romanian defender remains a hot property in the market, and a return to Serie A may be on the cards. Fiorentina and Juventus are among the prospective suitors vying for the young defender’s signature heading into the winter transfer window.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Radu Dragusin has been on Fiorentina’s wishlist for a long time, and they also wanted to sign him in January. The continued interest makes sense, as La Viola are desperate not to be embroiled in another relegation battle after being in the drop zone for most of the 2025/26 season. Bolstering the defensive unit is crucial, as deficiencies at the back were their undoing in the recently concluded campaign.

As for Juventus, the Serie A giants are in a spot of bother over Gleison Bremer’s long-term future amid his links with several Premier League bigwigs, including Tottenham Hotspur. Even if Bremer remains at the Allianz Stadium, Luciano Spalletti wants better centre-backs in his squad after the alarming defensive shortcomings in the 2025/26 season. So, Dragusin is an option worth considering.

Also Read: From Relegation Scare to Rebuild: Five players Tottenham should sell this summer

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s asking price of €20-25 million is slightly excessive for a player who has barely featured in the last two and a half seasons. However, per Tuttosport, Juventus and Fiorentina have yet to indicate whether they intend to lower the asking price, so the negotiations will begin at that point.