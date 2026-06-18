Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Cyriaque Irie

Crystal Palace will look to sign 20-year-old Burkina Faso international Cyriaque Irie from Bundesliga club SC Freiburg this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Cyriaque Irie is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old SC Freiburg winger.

However, the South London outfit will not be alone in the battle for the Burkinabe winger’s signature, as LOSC Lille, Marseille, and OGC Nice are also keen on signing him from the Bundesliga club. Additionally, Irie is a target for RC Lens, with the 2025/26 Coupe de France winners contacting SC Freiburg to discuss a deal.

Who is Cyriaque Irie?

Cyriaque Irie is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Vavoua, the 20-year-old began his youth career in the Ivory Coast with Racing Club d’Abidjan before moving to Burkina Faso in 2020. Since then, he has represented clubs in France and Germany, joining SC Freiburg last summer.

The Burkina Faso international was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with SC Freiburg, managing only 410 minutes of game time in 15 appearances across all competitions. A bout with malaria also stunted his progress in the 2025/26 campaign. Nevertheless, Irie’s stock remains high, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Cyriaque Irie is understandable. While the Eagles have several versatile attackers in the squad, Christantus Uche failed to make his mark during his loan stint with the South London club and has returned to Getafe.

Additionally, Brennan Johnson has been slow off the blocks since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year. So, Crystal Palace must sign a versatile attacker, with several candidates, including Arijon Ibrahimovic, emerging as targets. However, Irie is also a viable target despite his limited involvement at SC Freiburg.

However, amid rampant competition for Irie’s signature, Crystal Palace will face an uphill task to secure his services. Meanwhile, it is unclear if SC Freiburg will be ready to sell the 20-year-old Burkinabe winger in the coming weeks after a season blighted by weeks of illness.