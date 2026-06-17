Real Madrid ready to sell Federico Valverde for €80 million this summer

Federico Valverde has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months, and a summer exit may be on the cards.

Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential destination for Federico Valverde, and it appears Real Madrid would be prepared to sanction his departure for €80 million, as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The development certainly comes as a surprise, given that the Uruguayan international is a key player for them. He has been an exceptional performer for the La Liga outfit, and his departure would weaken them in the middle of the park. Real Madrid are already struggling in midfield, and losing one of their best players could prove a mistake.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to seize the opportunity and sign the South American midfielder. Valverde is at the peak of his career, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Manchester United. They need more physicality, drive and creativity in the midfield.

The 27-year-old will create opportunities for his teammates, drive the team forward, and contribute defensively as well. In addition, he is a versatile player who can operate anywhere in the midfield and as a full-back. His ability to slot into multiple roles and perform at a high level could make him an asset to Manchester United.

Valverde would improve Manchester United

The €80 million asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality in today’s market. He could justify the investment in Manchester United and transform their midfield. The Red Devils have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they could be an attractive destination for the South American.

The Uruguayan international has won several major trophies at Real Madrid, and he could be open to a new challenge. If the Spanish giants are willing to let him leave, the player will certainly look to sort out his future and focus on his football.

Moving to the Premier League would be ideal. Valverde’s style of football is a good fit for the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United. Chelsea were also linked with a move for the Real Madrid midfielder last month.