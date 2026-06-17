Aston Villa, Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Marlon Gomes

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Marlon Gomes, rated at €20 million.

According to Sports Boom, Marlon Gomes, who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk, is of interest to Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Those teams are eager to strengthen their midfield setup and add to the depth, with the Brazilian midfielder expected to cost a reported €20 million in the summer.

Shakhtar Donetsk were once revered for their massive development of players and then selling them off to European giants for massive profits. Over the last many years, their ability to demand significant fees has reduced to an extent, but they are now eager to reestablish themselves in that regard, as the prospect of selling a top talent in Marlon Gomes looms large.

Shakhtar reportedly want around €20 million for the Brazilian midfielder, with the 23-year-old emerging on the radars of Premier League teams. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are the ones interested in exploring a move for the central midfielder, with both sets of managers eager to improve their midfield settings.

Marlon Gomes to the Premier League?

Gomes has had a decent season with Shakhtar, making 34 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian excels with his ball control, positioning intelligence, and playmaking capacity. Hence, he could be viewed as someone who can play different roles in the middle of the pitch as per the requirements of the game.

Newcastle United are interested as they have been looking at different midfielder profiles in the market. The possibility of losing Sandro Tonali is becoming a problem for the Magpies, as Tottenham were the latest to join the race for the Italian international, as per reports, while the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are already keen. Gomes could be a replacement idea for Tonali, although he has a long way to go before reaching similar levels.

Aston Villa are not looking at Gomes as a replacement for any of their current stars. Instead, Unai Emery is eager to improve the depth of his midfield ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League next season. Whether they view the €20 million-rated Brazilian midfielder as a viable option and are serious about him is a question only time will answer.

Aston Villa are reporteldy unwilling to re-sign Douglas Luiz following an underwhelming loan spell, while they have been linked with multiple midfield names, including Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. Hence, the club may have a decision to make on Gomes and the likes, as the final price may play a big role in proceedings.