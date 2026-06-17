Andoni Iraola approves Liverpool move for Yan Diomande

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has given the green light to push for the signature of PSG attacking target Yan Diomande.

Newly appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has given the green light to a move for Yan Diomande, according to a report from TEAMtalk. The Merseyside club are pushing hard to secure the 19-year-old winger’s signature, though they face stiff competition from PSG and a massive hurdle in RB Leipzig’s €130 million valuation.

Yan Diomande, who joined the German club last summer from CD Leganes for just €20 million, impressed immediately in the Bundesliga. He recorded 36 appearances across competitions and featured in 23 goals in his debut campaign.

That form secured him a spot in the Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad, where he has emerged as a standout performer. In his nation’s 1-0 win over Ecuador, he created five chances, completed four successful dribbles, and won 11 duels, as per the report.

Why Liverpool see Yan Diomande as Salah’s successor

Yan Diomande’s World Cup performances have further elevated his profile and underlined Liverpool’s determination to sign him. The youngster is equally effective on either flank, though he prefers the left wing. As a wide attacker with pace and direct running ability, he mirrors Salah’s profile from when the Egyptian joined in 2017.

The Ivorian winger’s dribbling prowess, clinical finishing and creativity make him an ideal fit for their setup. The Reds have been in talks with his camp for over six months, and they have recently engaged with Leipzig directly to explore a deal.

PSG’s appeal and Leipzig’s demands

RB Leipzig are in no rush to negotiate his departure and have maintained a €130 million valuation. The fee is steep, but Liverpool are weighing an offer. Richard Hughes, the Reds’ director, wants him at Anfield at all costs, and manager Iraola has now approved the pursuit. Andoni Iraola is pushing the board to complete the deal as soon as possible.

However, PSG pose formidable competition. The Ligue 1 giants have also been in talks to sign Diomande. PSG’s recruitment power and Luis Enrique’s track record with attacking talent present an appealing alternative to Premier League prospects. The youngster has previously expressed interest in Ligue 1, which heightens PSG’s chances. Even so, Diomande has shown a desire to play in the Premier League, making this a genuine two-way race.

Leipzig hope strong World Cup performances from Diomande will maximise his resale value and allow them to command premium interest from potential suitors. Any deal remains unlikely before the World Cup concludes, giving all parties time to assess their positions.