A host of top suitors in the Senny Mayulu case are set for disappointment, with the young midfielder expected to commit his future to PSG

Senny Mayulu is set to sign a new Paris Saint-Germain contract until 2031, according to an update by reputed French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, ending reported interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

A host of top suitors in the Senny Mayulu case are set for disappointment, with the young midfielder set to commit his future to PSG. The expectation is that the 20-year-old will sign a new deal, which will come as a blow to some of his key suitors, such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Senny Mayulu made his breakthrough under Luis Enrique in the 2024/25 campaign, during which the Spanish manager placed full trust in the 20-year-old PSG prodigy. His role then was to provide cover for key midfielders as the Parisians won all major trophies, including the Champions League.

Last season was slightly different, but better for Mayulu, as the midfielder went on to feature 41 times across all competitions. While he prefers a central midfield position, the 20-year-old is also capable of playing in an advanced role, while also bringing a knack for goal contributions, as he produced six goals and five assists across all competitions for PSG.

Mayulu’s current deal with PSG expires in 2027, which was seen as a market opportunity by some top clubs, including Bayern Munich and Chelsea, according to reports in the media. Bayern Munich are continuing to look for younger talents to bring into the team and develop, while Chelsea have also maintained interest in Mayulu since the turn of the year, as the Blues have been busy recruiting young talents suited to their long-term plans.

Development and the Road Ahead

Since his breakthrough season in the 2024/25 season, Mayulu has steadily grown in stature at PSG. The idea behind the scenes is for him to keep learning from Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha, while also having the chance to challenge those players for a place in the PSG midfield. In the 2024/25 campaign, he played fewer than 1,300 minutes; last season, he logged 2,309 minutes, a sign of major progress.

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Mayulu is now set to commit his future to PSG and will sign a new deal that will last until 2031. The new contract reflects PSG’s confidence in his development trajectory and their intent to retain a young talent capable of becoming a mainstay at the club in the years to come.