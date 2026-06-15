Real Madrid set to sign Marc Cucurella

Real Madrid are on the verge of securing the services of Manchester United defensive target Marc Cucurella.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have a verbal agreement in place to sign Marc Cucurella. The Spanish international has given the green light to the move, and there is an agreement between all parties involved. Jose Mourinho was pushing for his signing, and Los Blancos have managed to strike a deal.

The Spanish giants have beaten Manchester United in the race for his signature. A report from CaughtOffside stated the Red Devils were keen on acquiring his services as they were looking for an upgrade on the left flank.

Cucurella, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2022 from Brighton, established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League with his consistent performances. Not only does he have a rock-solid defensive base, but he is also incredible going forward.

Last season, the Spanish international was involved in 50 matches, and he even contributed towards five goals. While his contract at Stamford Bridge runs until the summer of 2029, the 27-year-old has informed the club about his desire to leave in the summer.

Real Madrid win race for Marc Cucurella

Despite his importance in their setup, the Blues decided to open the door for his departure, provided that their demands are met. They value him at around €50–55 million, and any club ready to meet those demands could secure his services.

Manchester United were one of the clubs keen on signing him. With Tyrell Malacia leaving and Luke Shaw struggling to stay fit, Cucurella was a top target for the club. But it seems they have missed out on the Spanish full-back as he has agreed terms with Real Madrid.

Mourinho was keen on bolstering the left-back position despite having Fran Garcia, Ferland Mendy and Alvaro Carerras. Mendy’s injury concerns and Garcia’s likely departure were major reasons behind the Portuguese demands. The club have managed to fulfil his demands, as they have a verbal agreement in place with both Chelsea and the player.