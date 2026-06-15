Donyell Malen working to convince Crysencio Summerville to join AS Roma

AS Roma may have found another way to convince key attacking target Crysencio Summerville to make the move to the Italian capital

AS Roma are pursuing Crysencio Summerville, with Netherlands teammate Donyell Malen enlisted to help convince him to leave West Ham for Serie A, as per Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

Malen and Summerville were both named in the Netherlands starting lineup to face Japan in their World Cup opener. The focal point, however, remains Summerville’s move to Roma and Malen’s role in persuading his international colleague to make the switch.

Summerville had a productive season with the Hammers, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. However, his contributions were not enough to help West Ham avoid relegation, as they went down on the final day of the season.

AS Roma have been heavily interested in the winger as they look to strengthen their attacking setup. Summerville’s eagerness to leave eases Roma’s negotiating position, allowing the Italians to focus on presenting a viable offer and sporting project.

Roma have earmarked Malen, who made his move to Roma permanent from Aston Villa following a splendid loan spell, to help convince Summerville. It could also be that Roma are assessing new attacking options as potential replacements, amid reports linking Matias Soulé with a move to Aston Villa.

Summerville’s Profile and Roma’s Setup

Summerville could be the right profile to replace Soulé, given his ability to operate on both flanks, making him an attractive target for Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical approach. The 24-year-old’s versatility offers Roma flexibility in their attacking structure, particularly if Soulé departs. However, any move for Summerville will depend on Roma’s ability to meet West Ham’s required valuation.

Fee Negotiations

West Ham are not in the strongest financial position, but they are prepared to sell Summerville for the right price. The Hammers reportedly want around €40 million, which could be considered reasonable in the current market, where wingers with less experience are often valued significantly higher.

Roma are reportedly ready to submit an opening bid of €30 million, although that is expected to be rejected. A compromise could be reached somewhere in the middle, with a potential agreement in the region of €35 million.