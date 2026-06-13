Barcelona, Chelsea learn asking price for Alejandro Grimaldo

Barcelona and Chelsea know exactly what they need to do to sign Bayer Leverkusen defensive mainstay Alejandro Grimaldo.

Barcelona and Chelsea will spend €20 million to sign Alejandro Grimaldo this summer, according to Fussballdaten. The Spanish full-back is keen on trying a new challenge and could prove a valuable addition to either European side.

Grimaldo joined Leverkusen in the summer of 2023 from Benfica, and he has since established himself as a key performer. The Barcelona academy product has impressed with consistent performances. The Spanish full-back had an exceptional season last time out as he finished with 26 goal contributions in his 46 outings.

While he maintains a strong defensive base, he is sensational going forward. He prefers playing out wide on the left flank, but is capable of taking up a central role as well. He demonstrates vision and technical composure, operating effectively at both ends of the pitch.

He still has a year left on his contract at Leverkusen, but is reportedly keen on making a move away. The German club are unlikely to stand in his way, as they would not want to risk losing him for free next summer. As a result, they are open to sanctioning his departure for €20 million.

European duo are after Grimaldo

Chelsea and Barcelona have emerged as two potential destinations. The Catalan giants are keen on bringing him back to the club as they look to strengthen the left flank. With Alejandro Balde struggling for consistency, the 30-year-old would provide support and direct competition for a place in the starting XI.

His attacking style of football and pace make him a good fit for Hansi Flick’s tactical setup. Grimaldo will not have difficulty adjusting to life in Barcelona, as he spent years in their youth academy in the past.

However, Chelsea may hold an advantage given Xabi Alonso’s presence in their dugout. Grimaldo enjoyed considerable success under the Spanish manager at Leverkusen and would relish the prospect of reuniting with him. With Marc Cucurella’s future uncertain, Grimaldo would be a natural replacement for the Blues.