Santiago Gimenez offered to Tottenham for summer transfer

Intermediaries have offered Tottenham Hotspur the opportunity to sign 25-year-old Mexican international Santiago Gimenez from AC Milan this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Santiago Gimenez could move to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window. The struggling AC Milan striker’s representatives have offered the player to Tottenham Hotspur after the North London club considered signing him earlier this year.

However, even if the Lilywhites respond favourably, they will not be alone in the battle for Gimenez’s signature, as he is also a target for Lazio. With the Resistencia native struggling to make his mark at San Siro, a summer departure is on the cards.

How has Santiago Gimenez fared at AC Milan?

Santiago Gimenez has seen his stock plummet since joining AC Milan from Feyenoord earlier this year. While the 25-year-old was among the world’s most prolific strikers in his spell in the Eredivisie, he has struggled to make his mark during his stint with AC Milan. Additionally, he has steadily fallen in the pecking order under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Mexican international managed only 1,037 minutes of game time across 18 appearances in all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with one goal and three assists. However, Gimenez’s stock in the market remains high, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards in the summer transfer window.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Santiago Gimenez has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The North London giants remain in the market for a striker, as Randal Kolo Muani has returned to Paris Saint-Germain after an underwhelming loan stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2025/26 season.

Additionally, Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the North London club. So, the Lilywhites have set their sights on several strikers, including Vangelis Pavlidis. However, pursuing Gimenez will not be a sensible decision, considering his struggles at AC Milan.

With Tottenham desperate to return to European football after battling to avoid relegation in the last two seasons, they need a world-class striker. However, it is unclear if the struggling Premier League giants are ready to entertain the offer to sign Gimenez from AC Milan in the coming weeks.