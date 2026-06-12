Serhou Guirassy agent denies Fenerbahce agreement amid Premier League links

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy has no agreement to join Fenerbahce this summer amid his links with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Atletico Madrid.

In a conversation with reputed German journalist Patrick Berger, Karamba Guirassy has refuted suggestions that his brother and client Serhou Guirassy is on the verge of joining Fenerbahce. The denial strengthens Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur’s hand in their pursuit of the Guinean striker, who has also drawn interest from Atletico Madrid.

Karamba Guirassy said, “To clarify: no agreement of any kind has been reached. Serhou is currently evaluating his options for next season. Any claim of a verbal deal is simply not true.”

Serhou Guirassy and his Borussia Dortmund career so far

Serhou Guirassy has established himself as one of the most reliable strikers in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in July 2024. The 30-year-old arrived at Signal Iduna Park as a proven Bundesliga talent and has delivered consistently in the last two seasons.

The Guinean international scored 22 goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, output that has caught the attention of several well-known clubs seeking a striker. His reliability and goal-scoring prowess explain why Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Serhou Guirassy makes sense. The Lilywhites are combing the market for a striker, as Randal Kolo Muani will return to Paris Saint-Germain after an unsuccessful and unproductive stint with the North London club, which has yielded only five goals and four assists thus far. Additionally, Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As for Aston Villa, Tammy Abraham has struggled for regular game time and, as a result, productivity since moving to the West Midlands club earlier this year. With the team over-dependent on Ollie Watkins in the final third, Unai Emery needs a reliable alternative, compelling the Villans to set their sights on the Borussia Dortmund centre-forward.

The 30-year-old Guinean international will only be a short-term solution due to his age profile. However, he brings a guaranteed output that the two English clubs are craving for ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, they should be wary about the interest from other prospective suitors, with Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce also involved in the battle for his signature.