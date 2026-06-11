Manchester United ponder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru transfer

Manchester United are plotting a raid on Lazio for their Nigerian midfield general, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, this summer.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is one of the names on Manchester United’s wishlist as they look to revamp their midfield ahead of next season. The Red Devils are considering making a move for the Lazio midfielder.

While the 25-year-old Nigerian international has two years left on his deal with Lazio and is happy in Italy, the report suggests he could be open to a move to the Premier League. His stance is a massive boost for the Red Devils, should they choose to go ahead with the move.

The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder moved to Lazio following an impressive season with Turkish club Hatayspor. While the Serie A outfit signed him on an initial season-long loan deal, the move was made permanent last summer.

He quickly established himself as a key figure under Maurizio Sarri. So far, he has featured in 57 matches for the Serie A outfit and has even contributed towards 11 goals. While the player prefers playing as a central midfielder, he can take up a number ten role, as well as feature out wide when needed.

Dele-Bashiru is a perfect fit for Carrick’s system

The 2025/26 season did not go according to plan for him, as he was involved in only 28 games and racked up less than 1,500 minutes because of a hamstring issue. However, Dele-Bashiru is quite highly rated by scouts because of his strong physical presence, explosive pace, powerful ball-carrying, and progressive passing.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him for some time, and they consider him an ideal profile to strengthen Michael Carrick’s team. He has all the qualities to be a great addition to their squad. With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be offloaded, the Red Devils are in the market for multiple midfielders.

They do have their eyes on some high-profile names, but Dele-Bashiru could prove to be a smart acquisition as he has all the qualities Carrick is looking for and, more importantly, he will be available for a much lower fee in comparison to some of their top targets, like Mateus Fernandes. For now, he is one of the names on their wishlist, but things could change quickly if they decide to make a move.