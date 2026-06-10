Napoli uncertain of Antonio Vergara sale amid Tottenham links

Napoli are yet to make a decision on the future of attacking midfielder Antonio Vergara amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham are reportedly pursuing Napoli attacking midfielder Antonio Vergara this summer. However, the Italian giants remain undecided on whether to sell the 23-year-old academy prospect, despite needing to raise funds.

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno via Sport Witness, the North London club are keen on acquiring the Napoli sensation’s services. However, the Serie A giants face a genuine dilemma: they require funds, yet remain uncertain whether to cash in on Vergara now or allow him to develop further before cashing in in the future.

Since joining Napoli’s first team in 2022, Vergara had largely featured on loan elsewhere. Last season’s injury crisis opened a window: he logged nearly 1,000 minutes across 19 appearances, scoring three goals and four assists, performances that caught the eye of scouts across Europe. His breakthrough was sharp enough to land him on Tottenham’s radar.

Tottenham to return for the signature of Vergara

The North London club were keen on signing him back in January, with his valuation at €30 million. While they could not get a deal done back then, Spurs could return for his signature in the summer. Roberto De Zerbi is looking to strengthen his squad after helping them survive the drop.

Tottenham already have Xavi Simons, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski in their ranks. Simons and Kulusevski are often used on the flanks, while Maddison has had his struggles with injury of late. As a result, they are keen on adding Vergara to their squad.

The 23-year-old prefers playing as a ten, but he could also feature as a right-winger or in deeper roles in the centre of the park. Simons could even end up leaving Tottenham this summer; as a result, investing in Vergara would make a lot of sense.

Meanwhile, Napoli have a massive decision on their hands. The Partenopei are in need of raising funds, and since Vergara is an academy graduate, cashing in on him would result in total capital gain. However, they remain uncertain whether to sell him now or allow him to develop further.