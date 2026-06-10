Manchester United line up €60 million bid for Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old defender is seeking a fresh challenge, and he wants to join a club where he can win major trophies. Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for him, and Old Trafford could be the ideal destination for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Romero has shown his quality in the Premier League consistently, and Manchester United will know all about him. He produced an outstanding display against Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League during the 2024/25 season.

It is no surprise that Manchester United are looking to sign the player. They need a long-term alternative to Harry Maguire, and Romero would be ideal. Apart from being a quality defender, he could be an invaluable addition to the Manchester United dressing room with his leadership skills.

Matthijs De Ligt has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining Manchester United, and they need more depth in that area of the pitch. Investing in a quality central defender could prove to be a wise decision. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United would be willing to pay €60 million to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Tottenham under pressure to let Romero leave

Tottenham will not want to lose their captain, but they could be powerless to stop him from leaving. They will not want to keep an unhappy player. Romero has been angling for a move away from the London club for quite some time.

The North London outfit have been fighting relegation in the last two seasons, and he will not want to waste his peak years at a club where he might not win major trophies. It is sensible for him to take on a new challenge and join a bigger club.

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they could be pushing for trophies next season. The defender could be attracted to the idea of joining them. The Argentine defender is well settled in the Premier League, and he could adapt to Manchester United quickly and make an immediate impact if he joins the club.