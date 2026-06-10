Liverpool ready to sell Federico Chiesa for €20 million; Napoli, Como could explore loan deal first

Liverpool appear prepared to part ways with Federico Chiesa as the club continue reshaping the squad under new manager Andoni Iraola

Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool career could be approaching an early conclusion, with the Italian winger increasingly expected to return to Serie A this summer. After struggling to establish himself at Anfield, Chiesa is believed to be among the players Liverpool are willing to move on as preparations continue for a new era under Andoni Iraola.

According to Caught Offside, Napoli and Como have emerged as the strongest contenders for the 28-year-old, although neither club is currently thought to be ready to meet Liverpool’s valuation outright. The Reds are seeking around €20 million for Chiesa, a figure they believe reflects both his market value despite his limited impact in England.

Liverpool will hold further discussions with the player during pre-season, but the expectation is that he will be informed he can leave if a suitable offer arrives. While the Reds would prefer a permanent transfer, interested clubs may initially push for a loan deal, potentially including an obligation to buy at a later stage.

Napoli’s long-standing interest is understandable given their need for greater attacking depth as they prepare for another demanding campaign, while ambitious Serie A newcomers Como are also exploring opportunities to add proven top-level talent to their project ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign.

Chiesa’s likely departure comes during a period of significant change at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate have all departed, while Iraola has replaced Arne Slot in the dugout. Liverpool are expected to oversee a substantial squad rebuild in the coming months, making player sales an important part of their strategy.

Why Chiesa’s profile may be better suited to Serie A than Liverpool’s evolving system

From a tactical perspective, Chiesa’s struggles at Liverpool were not purely about form. The Italian’s strengths have traditionally been most effective in systems that allow him to attack space directly, operate in transitional moments, and receive freedom to drift across the frontline.

Under Iraola, Liverpool are expected to continue emphasising aggressive pressing, vertical intensity, and high physical output. While Chiesa possesses energy and work rate, his best performances historically came when he was given greater attacking freedom rather than being heavily involved in constant defensive transitions.

A return to Serie A could therefore suit him perfectly and teams like Napoli would be able to maximise his ability to carry the ball into dangerous areas, attack isolated defenders, and create moments of individual quality in the final third. The player, for his part, is ready to return to Italy should opportunities at Anfield prove scarce.

The financial aspect may ultimately decide the deal. Napoli and Como reportedly view Liverpool’s €20 million valuation as high and could attempt to negotiate a loan arrangement before committing to a permanent purchase.

A win-win for all parties

This feels like a move that benefits all parties. Chiesa remains a talented attacker, but he never truly found a consistent role at Anfield. Liverpool need to create space for their next generation of attacking options, while Chiesa needs regular football to rediscover the form that once made him one of Italy’s most feared forwards. A return to Serie A could be exactly the reset his career needs.