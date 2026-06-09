Manchester City making progress in talks to sign Mathys Detourbet

Manchester City are looking to sign 19-year-old French attacker Mathys Detourbet from sister club Troyes this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City are already in talks with newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit outfit Troyes regarding a move for the 19-year-old, and they are making progress. It remains to be seen whether they can snap up the talented young attacker in the coming weeks.

Detourbet is highly rated across France, and he registered 12 goal contributions in the 2025/26 season. The youngster could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester City. They could use more creativity and flair in the final third, and Detourbet certainly fits the profile. Recent reports have suggested that the Citizens are poised to beat PSG to his signature.

They have recently invested in Antoine Semenyo, who plays on the left. But the Ghana international is more of a goalscorer. Jeremy Doku is the only other reliable wide option at the club who can take on players and open up chances. Also, Savinho is expected to join Tottenham this summer.

Manchester City need a technically gifted winger, and a move for Detourbet makes a lot of sense. Although the teenage prospect is naturally a left-sided winger, he can operate on the right as well. He will help create chances for his teammates and score goals.

The opportunity to join Manchester City will be quite exciting for him. The Citizens are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be able to provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Playing alongside top-quality players at Manchester City could bring out the best in the youngster. He will look to fulfil his potential with regular football at the highest level, and exposure to the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Can Manchester City convince Troyes to let Detourbet leave?

Troyes will not want to lose a talented young player like him, but they are under pressure to sell him. Manchester City will be able to offer him a premium, and it will be difficult for the newly promoted club to turn down a lucrative proposal, particularly as they are part of the same parent group.

The newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit will look to survive in the top flight next season, and they need quality players to do so. Selling Detourbet will generate the funds to significantly improve the team.

The 19-year-old will have to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. Manchester City must be prepared to give him ample opportunities in the top flight next season. He is a young player who needs gametime to develop.