Emiliano Martinez offered to Juventus multiple times

Serie A giants Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez on multiple occasions.

Emiliano Martinez has been offered to Juventus multiple times this summer as the Serie A club want a new goalkeeper, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness. While Aston Villa will be reluctant to let him leave, they would demand €20 million should Martinez depart.

The Argentine shot-stopper, who joined Villa in the summer of 2020 from Arsenal, has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers. A World Cup winner with Argentina, Martinez was keen on leaving Villa last summer, with a move to Manchester United reportedly appearing likely before it collapsed.

He made 44 appearances for Unai Emery’s side last season, conceding just 49 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets. The veteran stopper ended up playing a big part in their UEFA Europa League triumph. During the winter transfer window, the West Midlands outfit blocked a move, viewing him as integral to their project. Yet there is now fresh speculation about his future, with representatives reportedly sounding out new clubs.

Juventus consider Martinez as a goalkeeper alternative

Representatives of Emiliano Martinez have offered his services to Juventus, per Corriere dello Sport, as the Serie A giants are eager to sign a new goalkeeper. Juventus are not fully satisfied with Michele Di Gregorio’s performances and seek a rival for the position.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker had reportedly been their top target. However, that avenue cooled following Andoni Iraola’s appointment. With the Old Lady continuing to scan the Premier League, Martinez now emerges as an option, though one complicated by significant hurdles.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

While not a ball-playing goalkeeper, Martinez excels at shot-stopping, and his World Cup pedigree and confidence carry weight. Yet securing his signature will prove difficult: Juventus have missed qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and face constrained finances, while Martinez himself may hesitate to join a club without Europe’s elite competition, particularly with Aston Villa securing a spot in Europe’s premier club competition.