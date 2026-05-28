Alisson Becker will not force Liverpool exit amid Juventus links

Alisson Becker has been linked with a move away from Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, with Juventus interested in him.

Juventus are hoping to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, but Liverpool are unwilling to let him leave. They have been handed a major boost in their efforts to keep the player now, and a summer departure is reportedly unlikely.

Alisson has decided not to force a move away from the Premier League club, according to Football Insider. The veteran goalkeeper has been a club legend at the Merseyside club, and he has helped them win several trophies.

It is no surprise that Alisson does not wish to force an exit. He will want to leave on positive terms in future. Furthermore, Liverpool have already faced significant departures of Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson this summer, making Alisson’s decision to stay even more valuable to the club. They cannot afford to let another senior leader leave the dressing room during the same window.

Liverpool must keep Alisson

Even though the 33-year-old has battled persistent fitness issues in recent seasons, he is a world-class player and undoubtedly the world’s best goalkeeper when fit. Apart from that, he is one of the leaders of the dressing room. The player, who joined Liverpool in a €62.5 million deal, knows what it takes to win Premier League titles and the Champions League trophies. The Reds will need his presence in the dressing room if they want to bounce back strongly next season.

The Merseyside outfit have endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign, finishing fifth in the Premier League table and meekly surrendering the title. For a club of their stature, it is simply unacceptable. So, having the Brazilian aorund can help them turn their fortunes around next season.

Juventus’s pursuit and alternatives

On the other hand, Juventus have not been able to push for major trophies in recent years, and they have been looking to add more quality to the team so that they can compete with Inter Milan and Napoli. Signing a world-class goalkeeper could have made a big difference for them, Alisson has been a top target.

The experienced shot-stopper has previously shown his quality in Italy with AS Roma, which underscores his value to the Bianconeri. It will be interesting to see if the star goalkeeper decides to join the Italian club in future.