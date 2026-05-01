Juventus prefer Alisson Becker move over James Trafford

Alisson Becker has been linked with a summer move away from Liverpool, with Juventus exploring a potential bargain acquisition.

Juventus are pursuing long-serving Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer in what could become a significant transfer move for the Serie A club. The Bianconeri are also monitoring Manchester City’s backup stopper James Trafford as a potential alternative. However, according to reports from The Daily Mail, the Serie A giants are prioritising the Liverpool veteran over the Manchester City prospect.

Trafford, at 23 years old, would command a premium fee given his potential and the duration of his Manchester City contract. Alisson, now 32 and entering the final year of his contract, presents a more financially feasible option for Juventus seeking an experienced goalkeeper without prohibitive expenditure.

Despite his recent fitness issues, the Brazilian international remains a world-class goalkeeper who has delivered silverware for Liverpool throughout his tenure at Anfield. His departure would mark a significant loss for the Merseyside club, should they sanction the move.

Liverpool must hold on to Alisson

The Reds are already losing Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in the summer, after the 2025/26 season. Parting with another key player in the same window could undermine Liverpool’s competitive balance. The club needs to maintain its core of experienced leaders while integrating talented young players into the squad architecture.

Alisson has been an indispensable figure at Liverpool, and it makes no sense for the Merseyside club to part ways with him. However, recent reports suggest the player is open to a Juventus move, with the prospect of returning to Italian football appealing at this stage of his career. His previous experience at AS Roma demonstrated his quality in Serie A, making a return financially attractive for both parties.

Trafford, meanwhile, needs regular minutes away from Manchester City to develop his career trajectory. At 23 with just three Premier League appearances to his name, securing consistent playing time is critical for his development. While Juventus could provide that platform, Manchester City’s valuation would likely prove prohibitively expensive for the Allianz Stadium club.