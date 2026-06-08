Aleksandar Stankovic snubs Manchester United, Tottenham to seal Inter Milan return

Aleksandar Stankovic has snubbed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to rejoin Inter Milan from Club Brugge this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been among the prospective suitors for Aleksandar Stankovic. However, with Inter Milan triggering the buyback clause to re-sign the 20-year-old midfielder from Club Brugge, the Premier League clubs must look elsewhere.

Who is Aleksandar Stankovic?

Aleksandar Stankovic has followed in his legendary father’s footsteps and established himself as a potentially world-class midfielder in the last few years. Born in Milan, the Serb spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from the youth division at Inter Milan. However, the 20-year-old has landed on his feet since joining Club Brugge from the Nerazzurri last summer.

Stankovic has been productive in the 2025/26 season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 55 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Serbian midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in him in recent months.

However, a summer move to the Premier League will not materialise, as he has rejoined Inter Milan. The Serie A champions have been scouring the market for a holding midfielder, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Hakan Calhanoglu are over 30. Additionally, Davide Frattesi has been unhappy at San Siro owing to limited minutes, leading to links with several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

What now for the Premier League clubs?

Manchester United’s interest in Aleksandar Stankovic made sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro has called time on his stint at Old Trafford. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been dreadful since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain 18 months ago.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Yves Bissouma is not in the North London club’s plans and will leave as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr have been inconsistent during their stints with the North London club.

A player like Stankovic would have been an ideal addition to the midfield units at Manchester United and Tottenham. Apart from his improving ability out of possession through impeccable reading of the game and recovery pace, he has also shown remarkable productivity in the final third. That is a kind of profile that is not easily accessible in the market, and the search for an alternative should be challenging.