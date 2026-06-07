Aston Villa learn asking price for Dion Lopy

UD Almeria want €20 million for their midfield star Dion Lopy amid Aston Villa’s persistent pursuit ahead of the summer.

According to La Voz de Almeria via Sport Witness, UD Almeria are standing firm on their valuation of key midfielder Dion Lopy amid Aston Villa’s interest. The Spanish Segunda side wants €20 million for the Senegal international, meaning the Premier League side will need to improve their previous offer to get a deal over the line.

Unai Emery has laid out his ambitions to “win” next season following Aston Villa’s triumphant Europa League campaign. The Birmingham giants will play in the Champions League next season, which adds pressure to improve their squad, although the priority objective will still lean towards qualifying for the competition via their league position.

One of the key areas for reinforcement is midfield, as Emery has been exploring several options in the market. The idea is to add both quality and depth, with the manager eager to have this Aston Villa side competing across all competitions while maintaining a strong focus on the league and the Champions League.

Aston Villa to chase Dion Lopy?

While the club are assessing notable options in the market, they are also reportedly interested in Spanish second-division player Dion Lopy. The midfielder has been a standout performer for UD Almeria, with the Spanish side holding out for €20 million to sell their key star.

Aston Villa reportedly made an earlier offer, believed to be in the region of €17 million. Given the €20 million valuation set by Almeria, the 24-year-old midfield target is not far off from what the Birmingham side are willing to pay. However, Emery’s side will need to improve their offer and move closer to the €20 million mark.

Who are Aston Villa’s other midfield targets?

Lopy is a defensive midfielder by trade, which suggests Emery is keen to add cover for Boubacar Kamara, who suffered another injury setback last term. Beyond that role, Villa are also targeting midfielders of a different profile, including Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara as well as Celta Vigo’s Ilaix Moriba, according to reports.

Overall, Emery is eager to fortify the central areas by bringing in at least one defensive midfielder, with Lopy emerging as a key target. He is also expected to pursue midfielders who offer different attacking qualities, such as Sara, who can contribute goals to the team.