Fulham, Leeds United register interest in Chidera Ejuke, price revealed

Fulham and Leeds United are both keen on acquiring the services of Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Fulham and Leeds United have both expressed their interest in the services of Chidera Ejuke. They consider him an ideal option to reinforce their attack, and Sevilla are open to his departure with his contract running out in a year. They do not want to risk losing the Nigerian international for free.

Ejuke joined the Spanish club in the summer of 2024 from CSKA Moscow. His move to Sevilla hasn’t quite worked out as he has struggled for game time. While he did have a few injury concerns in his debut campaign, the 28-year-old was fit for the majority of the 2025/26 season. Despite that, he could only rack up 1,016 minutes of first-team action in his 29 appearances.

Since he is not an integral part of their plans and his contract runs out next summer, Sevilla are ready to cash in on him. They want to recoup a part of what they had invested in signing him two years back. An offer of around €6 million could be enough to sign the Nigerian international.

Why Fulham and Leeds want Ejuke?

Despite his recent struggles, there is no shortage of interest in his services. A number of clubs are willing to bet on the 28-year-old speedster, and Fulham and Leeds United are two of those clubs.

With Samuel Chukwueze likely to return to his parent club, AC Milan, and Harry Wilson’s future uncertain, the Cottagers seek more depth on the flanks, and Ejuke could be a great budget-friendly option for them. Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s Leeds lack depth on the flanks, and the Nigerian could compete with Daniel James, Noah Okafor, and Wilfried Gnonto for a place in the starting XI.

Since he will be available for just €6 million, both clubs seem very keen on having him in their ranks. However, there are other top clubs that are interested in his services, and Ejuke might prefer joining a club that could offer him European football.