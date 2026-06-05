Chelsea in contact with Dusan Vlahovic as Bosman move eyed

Chelsea will attempt to sign 26-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in a Bosman move this summer, with the Serbian international set to leave the Serie A club as a free agent.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Dusan Vlahovic is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have contacted his entourage to discuss a Bosman move. However, Chelsea will face stiff competition from Aston Villa and Manchester United for the 26-year-old Juventus centre-forward’s signature.

Dusan Vlahovic and his situation

Dusan Vlahovic has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. The Serb was among the most exciting young strikers in Serie A when he moved to the Allianz Stadium over four years ago. However, the 26-year-old has struggled to remain consistent during his spell with the Bianconeri.

Additionally, the Serbian international has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last two seasons and managed only 1,162 minutes of game time in the 2025/26 campaign. However, those problems have not affected his output, as he scored ten goals and provided two assists in his limited outings. But Vlahovic will not embark on a new adventure this summer, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

A man in demand

Aston Villa may dip into the market for a striker this summer, even though they signed Tammy Abraham earlier this year. However, the Englishman has struggled to make his mark since returning to Villa Park, and recent reports have linked him with a move across the Premier League. With Ollie Watkins on the wrong side of 30, Aston Villa can do with a top-quality alternative.

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Liam Delap has struggled since arriving from Ipswich Town last summer, scoring only two goals in 41 games. So, Chelsea must pursue a striker this summer, and Vlahovic can be a top-notch alternative to Liam Delap.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have returned to the market for a striker after signing Benjamin Sesko last summer, as Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to make his mark in his two campaigns at Old Trafford. A summer departure may be on the cards for the Dutch attacker, and they need a long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report has also linked Vlahovic with Everton, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur, and the competition for his services is intensifying. However, with Chelsea initiating the move to sign the Serbian striker by contacting his entourage, the other suitors have fallen behind in the battle for his signature.