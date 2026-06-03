Liverpool hold talks with Jean-Matteo Bahoya for summer move

Liverpool are making moves to sign Eintracht Frankfurt attacking sensation Jean-Matteo Bahoya this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are in talks to sign Jean-Matteo Bahoya ahead of next season. The Merseyside club are looking to make him their first signing under incoming boss Andoni Iraola. They are already engaging in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt and the young French full-back’s representatives. They could secure his services for around €40 million.

Bahoya came up the ranks and made a name for himself while playing for the first team of Angers SCO, before joining Eintracht Frankfurt in 2024. Since then, he has established himself as a key figure in the Bundesliga club and enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign.

The youngster participated in 37 matches, racked up over 1,600 minutes, and contributed towards eight goals. While he prefers playing out wide on the left flank, the 21-year-old is capable enough to feature on the right, as a number ten, as well as up top.

Does Bahoya fit Liverpool?

The promising winger’s blistering pace, dribbling, and exceptional finishing have caught the eye of a number of top clubs. Liverpool are one of the clubs that have taken note of his performances, and they are looking to move quickly to avoid a potential bidding war with other top clubs, with recent reports linking him with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds are yet to finalise the appointment of Andoni Iraola, but it looks certain that he will be on their bench next season. The Spanish manager is already calling the shots with regard to the players he wants at the club, and he seems keen on having Bahoya as a part of his squad.

The Frenchman could help them fill the gaping hole that Mohamed Salah will leave at Anfield this summer. While Bahoya is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter from the word go, Liverpool believe he has the potential to be an integral part of their long-term plans.

Also Read: Andoni Iraola is exactly what Liverpool need after Arne Slot: Here’s Why

The Reds have already started holding talks to strike a deal, which could cost around €40 million. While the price seems relatively high for someone who has not played much football at the highest level, the 21-year-old has impressive potential, and he has been tested in European competitions as well. As a result, investing in him for the long run will make a lot of sense.