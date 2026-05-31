Aston Villa contemplate Mohamed Salah swoop

Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool this summer, and he has been linked with multiple clubs.

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Egyptian International, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club. Top clubs like Atletico Madrid are also keen on Salah.

The Egyptian is a world-class player who is one of the best attackers to have played in the Premier League. He could prove to be an exceptional addition for the West Midlands club. If they can convince him to join on a short-term deal, it could prove to be a masterstroke.

The 33-year-old could still be a very handy option for any team in the attack. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need more quality and depth in the team. Signing the Egyptian would make a lot of sense. He could share the creative and goal-scoring burden with the likes of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

Salah scored 12 goals and picked up 10 assists despite having a mediocre season.

Can Villa convince Salah to join?

Aston Villa have an ambitious project and a quality team. They also have a top-class manager like Unai Emery. Salah could be attracted to the idea of joining them. It would be an interesting opportunity for him at this stage of his career. He is unlikely to be able to secure a move to a club bigger than Liverpool at this stage of his career. Aston Villa could provide him with a competitive platform in the Premier League.

Salah has helped Liverpool win the Premier League twice and the UEFA Champions League. His quality, experience and winning mentality could prove invaluable to the Aston Villa dressing room. They should do everything in their power to convince the player to join the club.

The attacker has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS as well. However, he is too good for those leagues right now and continuing in the Premier League might be ideal.