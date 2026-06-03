Crystal Palace, Everton make approach for Othmane Maamma

Crystal Palace and Everton will look to sign 20-year-old French winger Othmane Maamma from EFL Championship club Watford this summer after initiating their moves to land him.

According to a report by French outlet L’Equipe, Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in Othmane Maamma. The two Premier League mid-table clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Watford winger.

Palace and Everton are not alone in the battle for the French-born winger’s signature, as he is also a target for Benfica and an unnamed Ligue 1 club. Meanwhile, the report by L’Equipe has revealed that the two Premier League outfits and Benfica have made “detailed enquiries” to sign the youngster from the EFL Championship club in the coming weeks.

Who is Othmane Maamma?

Othmane Maamma is the latest promising prospect from the country of his birth to rise in prominence. Born in Ales, the 20-year-old spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at Nimes Gazelec Sportif Gardois and Athletic Club Arlesien before graduating from the youth division at Montpellier HSC. However, he has risen in prominence since joining Watford last summer.

The youngster was a fringe player for Watford in his debut season and managed only four goals and one assist in 25 EFL Championship outings. However, Maamma, who has chosen to represent Morocco in international football, was impressive enough to provoke interest from several well-known clubs, including Crystal Palace and Everton.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Othmane Maamma is understandable. While the Eagles have several versatile attackers, they have often relied heavily on Ismaila Sarr in attack. Additionally, it is unclear if they will complete a permanent move for Evann Guessand, though recent reports have suggested that a deal is on the cards. Maamma has thus emerged as a viable target, as his pace and trickery in the advanced areas can unlock a new facet of Palace’s offensive gameplay.

As for Everton, the Toffees are keen on sealing a permanent move for Jack Grealish and will soon reportedly hold talks with Manchester City for a summer deal. However, amid uncertainties surrounding the Englishman’s future, the Merseyside outfit must procure an alternative. Additionally, Maamma can be an ideal replacement for Iliman Ndiaye if the Senegalese international leaves amid his reported links with Manchester United.

However, it is unclear if Watford will entertain offers for the 20-year-old Moroccan international in the coming months, considering he has spent only one season at Vicarage Road. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Everton may face stiff competition from a few high-profile clubs, as recent reports have linked the young winger with Liverpool and Manchester United, among others.